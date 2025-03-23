Istanbul major jailed pending trial amid growing unrest

HQ

The latest news on Turkey . A Turkish court has ordered the imprisonment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu pending trial on corruption charges, a move that has already fueled widespread protests across the country.

Imamoglu, a key opposition figure to President Erdogan, faces the allegations alongside over 20 others in connection with corruption investigations. His arrest, widely seen as politically motivated, has been condemned by European leaders and opposition parties.

Despite his denial of the charges, the situation is rapidly escalating as protests continue, with authorities detaining hundreds nationwide. As the protests continue, tensions between Erdogan's administration and opposition forces continue to deepen.