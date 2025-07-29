Turkey willing to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2026

HQ

Turkey hosted for the first time Formula 1 races between 2005 and 2011, and later in 2020 and 2021, as a temporary solution due to the Covid-19 pandemic, at the Istanbul Park. However, the TOSFED, the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation, wants more and has said they are willing and ready to host a Grand Prix as early as next year if one host were to cancel it.

The 2026 F1 calendar was announced last June, with the addition of Madrid in place of Imola. Turkey doesn't appear on their plans, but Eren Uclertopragi, president of the Turkish federation, said to Motorsport that "there is a strong commitment from the government to bring Turkey back into the Formula 1 calendar with a permanent and long-term agreement".

He confirms that there have been talks with F1 and FIA and even dreams that in 2026, "in the event that a race cannot be held for various reasons, we could host the Turkish Grand Prix. However, unlike during the pandemic, we do not want to host a one-off replacement race."

They even suggests a date, September, where the Azerbaijan GP will take place in their "sister country", which would ease logistics. In the 2020 edition, Lewis Hamilton won the Turkish GP. Valtteri Bottas won it in 2021. Felipe Massa won it three times in a row for Ferrari in 2006, 2007, and 2008.