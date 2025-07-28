Turkey smashes its highest-recorded temperature record with 50.5°C reading

HQ

For many parts of the world, this summer has been a very, very hot one. We've seen heatwaves and droughts all over, many of which have led to new records in temperature, including in Turkey, which over weekend smashed a former record by a considerable margin.

As per the Met Office in the UK, it has been revealed that the area of Silopi, Sirnak, in Turkey hit the blisteringly hot temperature of 50.5°C on Friday, July 25, which was hot enough to beat the former record that was set in August 2023, when an also swelteringly warm 49.5°C was set, an entire degree Celsius lower than what was achieved a few days ago.

The Met Office notes that this level of heat is not just a major issue for the health of humans and wildlife, but it also leads to a huge risk of wildfires breaking out and causing immeasurable damage to the environment and surrounding area.