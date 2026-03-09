Gamereactor

Turkey says NATO defences have intercepted a second Iranian ballistic missile

Debris from the missile fell in the southeastern province of Gaziantep but no casualties were reported.

Turkey just said NATO air defences intercepted a second ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered the country's airspace, the defence ministry said on Monday. Debris from the missile fell in the southeastern province of Gaziantep but no casualties were reported.

The ministry warned it would take "necessary steps without hesitation" to protect its territory and urged all sides to heed Ankara's warnings. The interception was carried out by air defence systems deployed under NATO in the eastern Mediterranean.

It marks the second Iranian ballistic missile to target Turkey in the past week amid the widening conflict involving Iran and Western allies. This was the first one.

Gaziantep, Turkey // Shutterstock

