Turkey restricts major social media platforms

It is no news that the political situation has been somewhat turbulent in Turkey in recent times. Now, access to major social media platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, WhatsApp, and other platforms, has been restricted in Turkey following heightened political tensions. The disruptions came shortly after the main opposition party announced plans for demonstrations in Istanbul, prompting police to install barricades near its headquarters. Independent monitors reported that connectivity began slowing late Sunday, affecting multiple networks nationwide, and local watchdogs linked the move to ongoing internet censorship practices, while authorities have yet to comment. What do you think about these restrictions?