Türkiye offers to host new talks between Ukraine and Russia

On the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Türkiye has once again extended an olive branch, offering to host possible talks between Ukraine and Russia in hopes of bringing peace to the region, during a recent meeting at the Presidential Complex.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, alongside Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, expressed Türkiye's readiness to facilitate any initiative that could lead to peace. This offer echoes Türkiye's earlier involvement in securing a grain export deal between the two nations after Russia's invasion.

While Türkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity remains clear, Fidan emphasised that both sides must be willing to engage for peace talks to succeed. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated Russia's stance on the conditions for peace, specifically opposing Ukraine's NATO membership. Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Türkiye as an important security partner for Ukraine. For now, it remains to be seen if this diplomatic offer will lead to tangible results.