Turkey eyes Syrian deal with scepticism but hope

Turkey remains cautiously optimistic about the agreement between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Syria's new government, a Turkish official said on Tuesday (via Reuters).

The deal, which integrates SDF-controlled institutions into Damascus' administration, comes at a delicate time as Syria struggles with internal unrest and the aftermath of mass killings in the west.

Turkey, long opposed to the SDF due to its ties to the YPG militia, which Ankara considers a terrorist organisation, insists that full integration must mean the dissolution of separate command structures, not just a symbolic rebranding.

With Turkish forces still present in northern Syria and Ankara maintaining a firm stance on counterterrorism, this agreement could either mark a step toward regional stabilisation or become another flashpoint in an already volatile landscape.