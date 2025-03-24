English
Turkey detains journalists amid growing protests over Ekrem Imamoglu's jailing

The arrest of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, has sparked widespread demonstrations and a crackdown on press freedom.

The latest news on Turkey. A media workers' union revealed on Monday that Turkish authorities detained several journalists in an escalating wave of arrests, as protests intensify over the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opposition leader.

Imamoglu, a strong rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was formally arrested on charges of corruption on Sunday, leading to mass protests across the nation. Demonstrations have been met with harsh responses from security forces.

At least 1,133 people have been detained since Imamoglu's arrest. Now, the crackdown extends to journalists, with eight media workers detained. For now, it remains to be seen how Turkey's political landscape will evolve amid growing unrest and international scrutiny.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 21,2025: Thousands rally in Istanbul over mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's detention. Crackdown on opposition sparks protests across Turkey // Shutterstock

