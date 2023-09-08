Turkey day gets bloody in Eli Roth's upcoming horror Thanksgiving

Over the years, we've seen filmmakers put horrific spins on many different public holidays. Be it Krampus or Halloween, the list is truly extensive and this year it is growing once again.

Because Sony Pictures has now released the teaser trailer for the upcoming Thanksgiving. This is a horror film directed by Eli Roth that sees a Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorising the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, all while the town is facing the aftermath of a tragic Black Friday riot.

The movie stars Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, and more, and as for when it will land in theatres, it will debut just before Thanksgiving on November 17, 2023.