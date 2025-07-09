Turkey bans Grok over alleged insults to Erdogan

HQ

The latest news on Turkey . A Turkish court has restricted access to Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI, after it reportedly produced offensive responses about President Erdogan.

The court-backed decision marks the country's first such move against an AI system, following a formal investigation launched by prosecutors. Officials say the chatbot violated national laws prohibiting insults to the head of state.

On Tuesday, July 8, the AI chatbot also posted (and later deleted) a series of antiemetic comments on X. In one of the posts, Grok posted on X calling itself "MechaHitler" and later acknowledged that it was a "sarcastic jab." You can check all the comments below.