English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Turkey bans Grok over alleged insults to Erdogan

Authorities block access to Elon Musk's AI tool following a court ruling citing violation of laws protecting the president.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Turkey. A Turkish court has restricted access to Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI, after it reportedly produced offensive responses about President Erdogan.

The court-backed decision marks the country's first such move against an AI system, following a formal investigation launched by prosecutors. Officials say the chatbot violated national laws prohibiting insults to the head of state.

On Tuesday, July 8, the AI chatbot also posted (and later deleted) a series of antiemetic comments on X. In one of the posts, Grok posted on X calling itself "MechaHitler" and later acknowledged that it was a "sarcastic jab." You can check all the comments below.

Turkey bans Grok over alleged insults to Erdogan
Toronto, Canada - February 19 2025 Elon Musk says Grok 2 is going open source as he rolls out Grok 3 for Premium+ X subscribers only // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsTurkey


Loading next content