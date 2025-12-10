Turkey and United States explore Ankara's possible return to F-35 fighter jet programme

HQ

The United States is engaged in renewed talks with Turkey about Ankara potentially rejoining the F-35 fighter jet programme, United States Ambassador Tom Barrack said on Wednesday. Washington expelled Turkey from the project in 2020 and imposed sanctions after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air-defence system, a decision the United States says threatens the security of the F-35 and wider NATO defences.

Barrack said discussions have become more constructive in recent months, crediting the working relationship between President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan with creating a "new atmosphere of cooperation." Still, he stressed that United States law prevents Turkey from participating in the programme while it continues to own or operate the S-400 system.

A new atmosphere of cooperation

Ankara maintains that its removal from the F-35 project was unjust and insists the S-400s will not be integrated into NATO systems. Turkish officials have also repeatedly rejected reversing their purchase. Yet Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says he expects sanctions to be lifted "very soon," signalling optimism that the allies can resolve the long-standing dispute.

Despite clear obstacles, both sides appear eager to move forward. Washington hopes the current talks can produce a breakthrough that satisfies United States and Turkish security requirements, while Ankara continues to seek rehabilitation within the Western defence framework, without giving up the Russian hardware at the centre of the stalemate.