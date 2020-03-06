TurboGrafx-16 Mini delayed because of the coronavirus

Today, the company seems to only vaguely remember what video games are, but back in the day, Konami was one of the really big players on the field. The Activision or EA of the '80s, one could say. Konami supported a whole lot of formats (did you know Konami released Metal Gear for the MSX2 before it even came to NES?), one of them being NEC's classic TurboGrafx-16.

As with many famous retro consoles of yore, the TurboGrafx-16 is getting a mini version that was supposed to launch on March 19. But... as per usual lately, the coronavirus is putting stop to this and has once again ruined the fun as TurboGrafx-16 Mini has now been delayed. Konami is the company releasing this version of the console (as the company was a major supporter of it back in the day), and a spokesperson had the following to say regarding the delay:

"We deeply apologise to our customers for the significant inconvenience, and we humbly ask for your understanding and patience while we keep our close attention on the situation," the company wrote.

We are investing all of our efforts to deliver the PC Engine Core Grafx Mini as soon as possible, and will provide further details on the deliver timing [sic] once confirmed."

Fortunately, we have our NES, Super Nintendo and Mega Drive Minis already to cater to our retro needs, but we hope this will be sorted out as soon as possible.

Thanks Games Industry