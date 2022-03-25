Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Ghostwire Tokyo
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Turbo Golf Racing

      Turbo Golf Racing is ready to challenge Rocket League

      It's launching later this year.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      Turbo Golf Racing was announced late last night. A vehicle sports game that does seem to share a certain resemblance with Rocket League at a first glance. This one is more an action oriented version of golf though, which the title also implies, and you can check the first trailer out below.

      Up to eight people can participate in the battles and we're also promised plenty of customisation options and free updates. It launches sometime later this year for PC and Xbox, and will be included with Xbox Game Pass starting day one.

      HQ
      Turbo Golf Racing
      Turbo Golf RacingTurbo Golf Racing
      Turbo Golf RacingTurbo Golf Racing
      Turbo Golf RacingTurbo Golf Racing
      Turbo Golf Racing

      Related texts



      Loading next content