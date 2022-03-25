Turbo Golf Racing is ready to challenge Rocket League

Turbo Golf Racing was announced late last night. A vehicle sports game that does seem to share a certain resemblance with Rocket League at a first glance. This one is more an action oriented version of golf though, which the title also implies, and you can check the first trailer out below.

Up to eight people can participate in the battles and we're also promised plenty of customisation options and free updates. It launches sometime later this year for PC and Xbox, and will be included with Xbox Game Pass starting day one.