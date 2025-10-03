Tunisian man handed death penalty for Facebook posts criticizing president The convicted citizen is an ordinary worker with little formal education.

HQ We just got the news that a Tunisian man has received a death sentence after posting critical comments about the president on Facebook, in a case that rights groups describe as shocking and unprecedented. The ruling comes amid a wider clampdown on dissent since the president assumed near-total control of the government. The convicted citizen is an ordinary worker with little formal education, and the decision has prompted outrage online and raised concerns about judicial independence and political repression. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Tunisia's President-elect Kais Saied takes the oath of office at the National Assembly (parliament) in Tunis, Tunisia on October 23, 2019 // Shutterstock