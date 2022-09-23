Tunic takes advantage of PlayStation 5's unique features to enhance gameplay

HQ

Tunic has been one of the best indie experiences so far in 2022, and soon more players will be able to join the adventures of the little swashbuckling fox with PS4 and PS5 versions arriving on 27 September, as the game's creator Andrew Shouldice tells us in an interview at Gamescom.

Specifically, Shouldice highlighted that with PlayStation 5 they were able to go a step further with Tunic by taking advantage of one of the console's unique features, Game Help, and integrating it into Tunic.

"Game Help is a brand new PS5 feature that allows us to activate, at any time, assistance that helps you find collectibles, or progress through certain parts of the story. And Tunic is a game full of secrets and collectibles in the form of pages written in an unknown language that the fox collects and where there are clues, maps and so on. So if those pages are an extension of the game, PS5 Help is a step further in this feature."

"We realised that when people talk about the game and ask for help, there are other people who say 'Hey, try looking at page such and such', or 'Have you tried looking around this area recently', and they put them in the right direction, just like Game Help does."

And although he doesn't mention it in the video, we're sure Andrew is also excited about the newly announced Nintendo Switch version of Tunic scheduled for the same day as the Sony versions, 27 September.