Tunic still has undiscovered secrets gamers haven't found

We really appreciated the quirky and Zelda looking adventure Tunic, which was released for both PC and Xbox back in March. And we weren't the only ones, as it was almost unanimously beloved, and people have been exploring the world ever since, discovering plenty of secrets.

But not all of them have been found yet. This was revealed by the creator Andrew Shouldice in an interview with VG247, where he explains:

"People have done a great job finding lots and lots of things, but much like many creative works, there are always going to be things that are just for us. In a sense. Things that have meaning to us, or things that we've secreted away that aren't just embedded in the game code... It's just a little bit deeper than that.

The Glyph Tower is meant to help people realise that there is yet another dimension to this experience. I like the idea of people being able to get to, you know, the 'end of the game' and then turn around and be able to see - or hear - the world in a new light."

Have you played Tunic yet and found any cool secrets? Also, don't forget to check out our review. If you feel like playing Tunic, it is also available on Game Pass.