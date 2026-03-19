Tunic publisher slams flood of AI-made games: "We're tired of seeing it"

HQ

The AI wave in the gaming industry is now reaching a point where even indie publishers are having enough. According to a recent interview with Finji, known for publishing Tunic, their inbox is overflowing with AI-generated games from all over the place, all looking for a publisher—and the frustration is palpable.

"You wouldn't believe the number of AI games we have in our inbox right now. It's way more than I've ever seen."

Rebekah Saltsman, the head of Finji, describes the situation as somewhat absurd and notes that the volume of AI projects is greater than ever. She says outright that she is "tired of seeing it" and that going through everything has become a daily, stressful chore.

The problem isn't just about quantity, but also about quality. According to Saltsman, AI-generated code is often unreliable, and the results of generative graphics are easily perceived as soulless and a bit generic. Instead, she calls for more raw prototypes—actually created by humans rather than AI-generated sludge.

"You'd be better off just sending wireframes and programmer art to show the mechanics if you're pitching to someone like us. We're game designers. It's our job to help you build a team to make this incredible. You don't have to do everything."