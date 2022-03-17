Cookies

Tunic

Tunic got an immediate surprise release for Xbox Game Pass

The adventure game officially released yesterday.

HQ

Late yesterday, Microsoft had an [email protected] Showcase in which they had plenty of announcements regarding indies. One of the most spectacular ones was that the hyped Tunic got a surprise day one release for Xbox Game Pass.

It was just a few days ago Microsoft revealed a pretty nice selection of games coming to their subscription service this month, but clearly they had more planned. Tunic has been described as a classic Zelda adventure with a fantasy overworld to explore with a charming fox equipped with a shield and sword, dressed in something we believe he has borrowed from Link.

Tunic has got really good reviews internationally, and we can really recommend you to check this one out. If you have Xbox Game Pass, it will literally cost you nothing. Check out the launch trailer below.

HQ
Tunic

