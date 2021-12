HQ

HQ

Kicking off this year's Game Awards was the announcement that Tunic will be releasing on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on March 16, 2022. The Zelda-like title was first announced at E3 2017, but this is the first time that it has received a firm release date.

Developed by just one lone developer, the indie title stars a fox as its main protagonist and it takes place from an isometric perspective.

You can take a look at our interview with the lone developer of Tunic in the video above.