Tune in for some The Wonderful 101 on today's GR Live

PlatinumGames' fans are ready to unite in a month's time to finally be able to play The Wonderful 101 on modern platforms. The cult classic, and one of the most ambitious and unique titles created by the Japanese studio, was made available exclusively to the Wii U in 2013, but now after an incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign, it'll release on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC on May 22.

But, what is it with this game that everyone seems to love it? Well, to relive its "Pikmin meets Viewtiful Joe" experience of course. Gamereactor's David is ready to spend two hours with the original title this very afternoon. The plan is to load an early save game, show off some of the spectacular Unite Morphs and basically go over the many good (and some annoying) features of the title, as a preview of what's to come in full-HD and with extras to new platforms.

As usual, you can join, watch and comment from 3 pm GMT/4 pm CET on our live stream page.