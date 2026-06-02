Tundra Esports transfers entire multi-tournament-winning Dota 2 roster to 1w Team

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In a rather surprising turn of events when considering the fact that Tundra Esports recently won ESL One Birmingham in late March, plus DreamLeague Season 28 in early March and three back-to-back BLAST Slam seasons in late 2025, the organisation has decided that this isn't enough to warrant continuing supporting this iteration of its Dota 2 team and has decided to part ways with the squad.

Speaking about the choice, Tundra Esports explains that it is "preparing to begin a new chapter" and that "this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary."

As for what this means for the team and players, the entire squad has been transferred to 1w Team, meaning the roster of Ivan "Pure" Moskalenko, Bozhidar "bzm" Bogdanov, Neta "33" Shapira, Matthew "Ari" Walker, Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon, and coach David "MoonMeander" Tan are now all part of the 1w Team family.

This has forced 1w Team to make some changes of its own, as its former squad has been released and will now be competing under the namesake of Enjoy.

Are you surprised by this news considering Tundra Esports' recent success in all things Dota 2?