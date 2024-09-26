Tundra Esports' Topson has retired from competitive Dota 2

HQ

Tundra Esports was crowned a Dota 2 The International champion back in 2022 but since then has struggled to reach the mountaintop again. It did get close this year, ultimately finishing third, but this failure to reach the summit has seemingly sparked a decision to make big changes to its roster line-up.

In the last few days, we've seen loan agreements come to an end meaning both Roman "RAMZES666" Kushnarev and Ivan "Pure" Moskalenko are moving on from Tundra, and now to add to this, Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen has announced his retirement from competitive Dota 2.

This has been confirmed in a social media post, where Tundra adds, "After many patches, countless tournaments and some crazy picks we will have to say farewell to Topson as he retires from competitive Dota".

It's unclear who Tundra will be eyeing as a replacement for all these departed members.