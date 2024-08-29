Tundra Esports signs a Web3 partnership with Ethlas ahead of The International

HQ

The esports train never seems to stop. While loads of major events came to a close over the past couple of weeks, next month will see the start of yet another titan in the sector: Dota 2's The International 13.

This event will run all the way until September 15 and will see the best teams from around the world attending and fighting to be crowned champion and snag the largest slice of the prize pool, and to ensure that they have the best chance of returning to the mountaintop following being crowned The International 11 victors, Tundra Esports has signed a Web3 partnership for the tournament.

Specifically, Tundra is teaming up with Ethlas to highlight the trading platform Gambit, and to add a further $100,000 to the prize pool of the event too. There is no mention of the exact value or length of this partnership, but Tundra owner and co-managing director Maxim Denim has spoken a little about the deal.

"At Tundra we are constantly looking for new ways to engage with our audience in an authentic and meaningful way, and we hope that this partnership will unlock new opportunities for every Tundra fan around the globe."

