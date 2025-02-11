Tundra Esports are the BLAST Slam II Dota 2 champions

HQ

One of the first major Dota 2 tournaments of the year has come to a close. The BLAST Slam II event wrapped up over the weekend, and within it we saw 10 of the best teams from around the world heading to Copenhagen, Denmark to fight for a slice of a $1 million prize pool. Now that this event has concluded, we have a victor to report on.

Following a dominant grand finale, Tundra Esports defeated Gaimin Gladiators 3-0, ultimately meaning that the organisation is heading home with not just a trophy, but also $400,000 of prize money.

With this event now over, the next tournament for Tundra Esports will be DreamLeague Season 25, which kicks off later this week and runs for a fortnight.