Tulsa King will return for a third season

Paramount+ seems to have a very core theme of shows that really work wonders for it. "Dad drama", if you will. Shows like Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, Landman, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 1923, 1883, The Agency, and even Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King.

Speaking about the latter, Paramount has recently decided that the second season of the show did well enough that a third season should come too. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Tulsa King has been greenlit for a third season, one where we expect Sly to return, and perhaps sooner than expected.

This is because production on this next batch of episodes has actually already begun. Filming is underway in Atlanta and Oklahoma, meaning we can perhaps expect the show to return in early 2026, or maybe even a little later or before...

Are you excited for more Tulsa King?