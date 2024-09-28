Tulsa King will return for a third season

HQ

The second season of Tulsa King has kicked off incredibly strong and managed to set a new record on Paramount+ with over two million views within the first 24 hours. Something which the series lead actor Sylvester Stallone unsurprisingly is thrilled about, and he's now confirmed that there will be a third season.

I am elated and so proud of our cast because our show has gone up 75% over last year which is unheard of, and Season 2 got 100% on ROTTEN TOMATOES!

Also it's the Second most popular show in the WORLD across all streaming services! Thank you so much and we are working on the third season at this moment.

Incredible news for the fans, and we're off course equally excited to see how the story will continue to evolve.