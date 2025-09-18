Tulsa King will return for a fourth season

HQ

Dwight Manfredi is set to take over Paramount+ once again this week, as the third season of Tulsa King will premiere on the streaming platform as soon as this Sunday. With this in mind, Paramount has taken the building hype as the perfect moment to also affirm that Season 3 won't nearly be the end of this crime-drama journey, as a fourth season has been greenlit.

As confirmed in a press release, Tulsa King has been renewed for a fourth season. There is no word on a premiere date nor when production might begin, but in the past Paramount has been quite snappy with turning around seasons of this show, so a return in 2026 isn't out of the question at all.

For those interested in what will happen in the coming episodes, the synopsis for Season 3 explains: "As Dwight's empire expands, so do his enemies - and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn't play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he's built and protect his family."

