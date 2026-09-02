Tulsa King returns to Paramount+ in mid-October for its fourth season

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There's a lot of interesting crime drama television making its arrival this autumn, as The Gentlemen returns to Netflix this week, MobLand returns to Paramount+ towards the end of September, and now to add to this, we know the firm date when Tulsa King will commence its next round of episodes on Paramount+ too.

A teaser trailer for the fourth season of the gritty show has made its arrival and confirmed Tulsa King will be returning as soon as October 16. When this day rolls around, we'll see Sylvester Stallone back as Dwight Manfredi, and this time facing new challengers and opposition who will push his reign to the absolute limit.

Since this is only a short teaser trailer, it would be reasonable to expect a broader and longer trailer as we edge closer to the show's return in around six weeks, so stay tuned for more from another one of Taylor Sheridan's hits on Paramount's streaming platform.