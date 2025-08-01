Tulsa King returns for its third season in September

HQ

While it looked like Yellowstone would be the titan and future tentpole series on Paramount+, the mishandling of the show and the fact that the main series and its various spinoffs have all concluded for the time being means that Yellowstone is not filling that void. Perhaps it's time for a man with an iron fist to take over, a gangster not afraid to get his hands dirty...

We're talking about Sylvester Stallone's Dwight Manfredi, the leading character of Tulsa King. The show is about to debut its third season, and with that getting ever closer, Paramount+ has slapped a firm premiere date on the show, confirmed its plot, and revealed some first look images.

Set to arrive from September 21, here's what we can expect from Season 3.

"In season three, as Dwight's empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn't play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he's built and protect his family."

Season 3 is nearing all while it was recently revealed that Samuel L. Jackson's character of Russell Lee Washington Jr., who will first be appearing in the coming batch of episodes, will be leading the first spinoff based on the series, with that known as Nola King. Clearly, considering the immense viewership of Tulsa King, Paramount sees it as a leading franchise for the future of the streamer.

