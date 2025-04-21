Tuesday's match will be a "final" for Manchester City, says Guardiola

HQ

Premier League is ramping up. For Liverpool, is just a matter of when -they could be crowned as early as Wednesday, although the most likely scenario will be next Sunday-. They currently have 79 points. Arsenal is way behind with 66 points. And below, the race is extremely tight for the three remaining Champions League spots:

3. Newcastle: 59 points

4. Manchester City: 58 points

5. Chelsea: 57 points

6. Nottingham Forest: 57 points

7. Aston Villa: 57 points

The pressure to finish among the top five, which grants access to Champions League next season, might be particularly high for Manchester City, rule of the competition in the last years that fell out of form dramatically this year. It is no wonder that Pep Guardiola considers every game as a "final" now.

"Absolutely", Guardiola said when asked if the next Premier League game can be regarded as a final. "After that, the game against Wolves will be a final again. Every game counts."

However, it is specially true for Aston Villa, a direct opponent for Manchester City's goals. Both have nearly the same points and, both have contested Champions League this year. In fact, Villa lost in quarter-finals to Paris Saint-Germain, nailing a surprising, but ultimately insufficient, 3-2 victory in the second leg.

"Aston Villa are a contender to qualify for the Champions League. The game against PSG and my friend Luis Enrique, I was really impressed", Guardiola said. As part of matchday 34, Manchester City welcomes Aston Villa tomorrow, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. Four days later, Manchester City will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals.