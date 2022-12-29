Tuesday Morning Announces Demo With New Trailer

HQ

Tuesday Morning is an intriguing third-person, melee action title, putting the player in charge of Sam, a man who must hack and slash his way through a hostile, dystopian city in order to save his dog. The game was first unveiled in 2021 when PlayStation randomly dropped the announce trailer on its YouTube channel.

The response to that initial trailer wasn't wholly positive, but now Tuesday Morning is giving people a chance to find out more about the game and play it through a new demo. The trailer for the demo begins with some slight exposition about the world around Sam before getting into combat footage.

A lot of the combat in Tuesday Morning seems to be based around swords, but it doesn't seem like Sam will be taking on the world around him alone, as a few NPC allies can be seen in the background of some of the shots in the trailer.

While it might not be on our must buy list right now, Tuesday Morning has caught our eye for the time being.