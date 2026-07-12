Tuchel says England played "sloppy, with mistakes", Bellingham disagrees

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England defeated Norway 2-1 in World Cup, but coach Thomas Tuchel was not happy by the performance by his team, which was overpowered by Norway during long sections of the match, including having the luck that Norway had a goal ruled out... and another fumbled by Sorloth for not passing to Haaland.

"We got lucky. We made life very, very difficult for ourselves. The result is fantastic. We are in the last four. It's amazing but I am not happy with the performance". The German managed said that Norway "made life difficult for themselves" and that England played "sloppy, a lot of technical mistakes, not fast enough, not repetitive enough."

Jude Bellingham, author of two goals (six goals this Wold Cup, only one less than Harry Kane), did not agree with his coachs comments. "Yeah well, whatever", the midfielder said "It's difficult out there, it's a tough shift. All the players have put in a tough shift. My thoughts and appreciation goes to the players our there who put in a great shift."