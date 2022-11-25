TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 3 revealed with teaser trailer

HQ

TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 3 has just been announced by RaceWard Studio. As the name clearly implies, it's the third game based on the classic and very dangerous Tourist Trophy race, and we can look forward to no less than 32 different circuits (including both current and classic ones) as well as "40 Superbike and Supersport motorbikes and riders". There are also several enhances across the board with graphics and physics.

Marco Ponte, CEO and Creative Director at RaceWard Studio, had this to say regarding the upcoming title:

"After the great feedback we received about RiMS Racing, we are delighted to have applied all our expertise into this incredible race. For a team of developers with such passion for motorcycling, it makes us immensely proud to make the official game that recreates this legendary race for motorbike fans around the world."

TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 3 launches in May 2023 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Below is the first teaser trailer.