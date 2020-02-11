TT Isle of Man 2 gets March release date and gameplay trailer

Back in 2018 one of the worlds, scariest racing events got its own game, TT Isle of Man, and fans could finally get to race through the streets, risking life and limb to be victorious.

Now the adrenaline junkies get to carry on this race as TT Isle of Man 2 is on the horizon. From what we can see in this initial gameplay video, the graphics have been upgraded, there are new bikes to play around with and much more.

Also, according to a press release from the end of last year we can expect to see a complete rebuild of the games physics engine to give the bikes an 'ultra-realistic behaviour'.

We can expect to see TT Isle of Man 2 release on March 19, 2020.