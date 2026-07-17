Tsuru Reef, Wake Island, and Top Gun? Here's what's coming in Season 4 of Battlefield 6

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It's time for another season of Battlefield 6 to roll out, as after a steady post-launch period following the game's debut in October 2025, Battlefield Studios has been kicking out tons of new content for the major and popular multiplayer shooter. In the past, we've delved into what each of these respective seasons have been bringing to the table, and now that Season 4 is on the horizon, it's time to do so all over again.

For the purpose of this article, we're simply going to be exploring the many planned additions for Season 4 of Battlefield 6, as we'll return at a later date with some deeper thoughts and impressions on this latest content drop. So kicking things off, you may be curious about the launch timeline for the season? If so, we now have an idea as to when each of the three phases will drop.

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When will Battlefield 6: Season 4 launch?

Season 4 will officially kick-off on July 21, but this will only be the first Phase of planned content for the three-phased season. We'll get into what each Phase offers fans in a moment, but you can see when each Phase is expected to arrive below.



Phase 1: Pacific Front - July 21



Phase 2: Wake Island - August 18



Phase 3 (Full name TBC) - September (exact date TBC)



What will Phase 1: Pacific Front bring to the table?

For those curious about what Phase 1 will be offering players, the main addition is the new map known as Tsuru Reef. There is a theme with Season 4 that's nautically-based, so expect a map with tons of water, an emphasis on naval combat, new boats, and all the traditional Battlefield action thriving throughout.

Tsuru Reef is set to become the largest map in Battlefield 6 to date, with it offering "steep cliffs, scattered islands, a luxury resort, and the remnants of an old war bunker." We're also promised helicopters, tanks, fighter jets, overland vehicles, and two new boats as well, designed to make navigating the waterways ever easier. There will be a transport-geared RHIB boat built to seat four players and featuring a mounted 50. Cal weapon, and also the battle boat known as the CB90, which comes with a veritable array of weaponry but also a ramp that can be deployed so soldiers can spawn and siege beaches, which will no doubt be handy for Rush and Breakthrough modes.

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This is most of what makes up Phase 1, as otherwise we can expect three new weapons, these being the following:



EF88 - a bullpup assault rifle



Bren 3 - a carbine



VSSM - a DMR



What will Phase 2: Wake Island bring to the table?

Phase 2 will actually be a slightly busier Phase as it's adding a new map, a weapon, and also a major collaboration. The map will be the long-awaited new version of Wake Island, with this being a remake of the classic map, which in a similar vein to Battlefield 6's Operation Firestorm and Railway to Golmud, will feature elements from all previous iterations of the map.

Executive producer Philippe Ducharme talks about Wake Island as such: "The team has been hard at work bringing the elements everyone loves about the various versions of this map throughout Battlefield's history, while making adjustments to create an even better experience, and creating a version of the island that matches Battlefield 6's visual and audio bar."

This latest version of Wake Island will offer up combat on island fortifications, destructible bridges, across the sea, and on two aircraft carriers on opposite sides of the map. The latter point will become important to keep in mind when we get to the major promised collaboration imminently.

As a quick note, the new weapon is called the Desert Tech HTI and is a sniper rifle that's regarded as the longest range weapon in Battlefield 6 to date, a useful premise when considering the scale of maps coming in Season 4.

So anyway, the crossover: Top Gun is coming to Battlefield 6. This will be an event "including new vehicles, characters, and modes inspired by the franchise," with these two modes being the following:



Carrier Strike - a new version of Carrier Assault that has been reworked to become a combined effort across land, air, and sea where the aim is to destroy the opposing team's aircraft carrier.



Fighter Sweep - a Gauntlet mode where players team up to pilot new two-seater fighter jets in "high-intensity dogfights".



Details on this Top Gun crossover are a little sparse but Battlefield Studios did promise more news as we edge closer to August.

What will Phase 3 bring to the table?

We're mostly in the dark about this chapter of Season 4, but Battlefield Studios did promise to share more details closer to the arrival in September.

Are there any quality-of-life improvements coming in Season 4?

As a final note, Battlefield Studios did promise a couple of quality-of-life enhancements in Season 4, with this including the long-awaited arrival of custom lobbies. These will be found in Portal and will offer players a pre-game lobby to sort themselves into teams and squads, plus admin controls and in-game lobby settings so each match-owner can make changes on the fly.

On top of this is the launch of Spectator Mode, available both in Battlefield 6's base multiplayer and Redsec, and offering ways to rewatch action from a number of perspectives, but only in "Battle Royale and verified Conquest matches" when it arrives in Phase 1. There are plans to expand to other modes down the line.

And that does it but stay tuned as we'll no doubt have more to share about Battlefield 6's Season 4 as launch nears next week.