Tsunku turned down offers for years else to work on Rhythm Heaven with Nintendo

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It's been a full decade since Rhythm Heaven Megamix was released for the Nintendo 3DS, and many had probably forgotten about the series before Rhythm Paradise Groove was announced just over a year ago. One person who hadn't, however, was producer and composer Mitsuo "Tsunku" Terada.

In a new blog post (thanks, Automaton), he writes that several opportunities to create similar games arose during the series' long hiatus. But... he wasn't interested in them and says he feels indebted to Nintendo; he was convinced that the series would return sooner or later:

"I always believed I would get the opportunity to work with Nintendo on the next Rhythm Heaven, so I politely declined such offers. I'd say it's my way of showing indebtedness to Nintendo for all the support I've received throughout the years."

He also talks about the challenging development of the previous game, during which he was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer, and says that Nintendo never lost hope in him; he also recalls that Satoru Iwata was seriously ill with cancer at the same time:

"The fact that Nintendo never halted development and kept working on the game ahead of its release became one of my beacons of hope. It's what helped me gain the courage to tell myself, 'You can do this!'.

What I later learned was that Nintendo's CEO Satoru Iwata had also been battling an illness around that same period... Once again, I extend my deepest condolences."

As you may have already seen, we've reviewed Rhythm Paradise Groove and can confirm that it's a real showstopper. You can read our thoughts here, and we'd like to remind you that there's also a demo available now if you'd like to try out this slightly WarioWare-esque music game.