TSM joins The Finals esports with new competitive roster

The competitive scene for The Finals continues to grow and blossom. Embark's action-packed multiplayer shooter is becoming a bigger name in the esports scene every single day, and now it has attracted the attention of another esports titan.

TSM has announced that it is joining The Finals esports. The North American team has signed a roster of three players who will represent it at future events, and as for who these individuals are, they are "Visions", "Apollo", and "Arko".

As for when we can next expect to see this team in action, TSM is one of the North American qualified teams for The Grand Major 2025, which will be held at DreamHack Stockholm between November 28-29.