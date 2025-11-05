TSM is exiting competitive Valorant with "no immediate return in sight"

HQ

It's becoming increasingly common for esports organisations to depart from scenes where they do not feel there is the proper support or structure in place to financially back their presence and investment. To this end, the next to make a decision in relation to this is TSM, who are leaving behind Valorant without an intention to return.

In a social media post, the organisation refers to the structure of the Valorant esports scene as the reason why it is departing, noting that the ecosystem simply doesn't give the space and room for teams below the Tier 1 Valorant Champions Tour circuit.

"After a decade in Valorant, we plan on exiting the space with no immediate return in sight.

"We would like to thank Riot for their continued attempts to restructure the Tier 2 ecosystem for the better, and for creating a game we all love. We extend our deepest appreciation to all our players over these past 5 years who have made history within this esport possible."

With this decision in mind, TSM has released all three of its Valorant rosters, including its main men's side, its Academy team, and its Game Changers squad regarded as TSM X.