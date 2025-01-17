TSM has disbanded its PUBG: Battlegrounds squad

HQ

TSM has decided that it's time to head a different direction when it comes to its competitive PUBG: Battlegrounds effort. The organisation has made the announcement that it is disbanding its PUBG team, meaning the four players that previously represented the organisation are now free to explore other options.

Despite coming second in the PUBG Global Championship 2024 in December, Aaron "aLOW" Lommen, Luke "luke12" Newey, Kurtis "Purdy" Bond, and Pedro "sparkingg" Ribeiro have been dropped by TSM. No doubt the squad will be quite a sought after commodity considering their recent performance.

Speaking about this decision, TSM adds: "We can't thank them enough for an incredible year together. From the worldwide support, to being the only team to make every 2024 LAN and finals — it's been a hell of a ride."

It's unclear if TSM has plans to sign new PUBG players or if its time in the esport has come to a close.