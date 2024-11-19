English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Valorant

TSM completes Valorant roster with new signings

Three more players have joined the American organisation.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

TSM recently released a bunch of its Valorant squad, leaving many to wonder what the future held for the team in the competitive scene. Four individuals left the organisation's roster and since then it has taken around three weeks for replacements to be found. We now know who will be joining TSM and completing its Valorant squad.

Tyler "sym" Porter, Travis "tdawgg" Regan, and Damion "XXiF" Cook have joined TSM to complete its Valorant team and ensure its ready to compete in the upcoming Challengers North America Split 3 event that will kick off on Thursday.

As per how this team will fare, we'll first see during the squad's initial match-up with Winthrop University in the tournament.

Valorant

Related texts

0
ValorantScore

Valorant
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

"Valorant is a fun game that we'll most definitely hear more about within the esports scene."



Loading next content