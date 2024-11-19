TSM completes Valorant roster with new signings

HQ

TSM recently released a bunch of its Valorant squad, leaving many to wonder what the future held for the team in the competitive scene. Four individuals left the organisation's roster and since then it has taken around three weeks for replacements to be found. We now know who will be joining TSM and completing its Valorant squad.

Tyler "sym" Porter, Travis "tdawgg" Regan, and Damion "XXiF" Cook have joined TSM to complete its Valorant team and ensure its ready to compete in the upcoming Challengers North America Split 3 event that will kick off on Thursday.

As per how this team will fare, we'll first see during the squad's initial match-up with Winthrop University in the tournament.