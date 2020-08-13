Cookies

Fortnite

TSM adds Saf to its Fortnite roster

The young player has already seen great success in Fortnite and has won competitions, such as the Katowice Royale, and the FNCS Duos Grand Finals.

TSM has revealed that it has signed former Ghost Gaming player Rocco "Saf" Morales to its Fortnite roster. Saf has been a big name on the scene since diving into competitive Fornite in 2018 and has won competitions, such as the Katowice Royale, and the FNCS Duos Grand Finals.

In a post on the team's website, Saf shared his thoughts, stating: "I'm really glad to be joining such an amazing org and am excited to grow with TSM. I feel that the organization's values match my own and I'm proud to be representing them in future events!"

What do you think about this latest signing?

