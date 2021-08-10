English
Windjammers 2

Try Windjammers 2 for free on PC, PS4 and PS5 tomorrow

The game has finally been confirmed for Sony's consoles and is getting an open beta.

It's been close to three years since Dotemu announced Windjammers 2, so it's safe to say we've been waiting a long time to get our hands on those crazy discs for a long time. Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer to at least try it out.

Dotemu has given us a new video that not only confirms Windjammers 2 is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well as the previously revealed PC and Nintendo Switch versions, but also gives us the fantastic news that an open beta will be available on Sony's consoles and PC tomorrow. This will let us play as four of the different characters on four arenas in ranked matches until August 22, so it's great that the video also includes a few tips and tricks that sure sound like they'll come in handy.

Windjammers 2

