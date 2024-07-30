Try UFL this weekend in its second open beta on consoles

HQ

It's the middle of summer, so it's time for the annual sporting competitions to take a break and come back in a month and a half to start the season, so we can enjoy special events like the European Championship or the Paris 2024 Olympics while we're at it.

It is exactly the same in sports video games. Now that the Mario & Sonic at the Olympics series is gone and the international football competitions are over, we can only wait for the release of the next yearly instalment. But it looks like we may soon have a new player in this narrow field. UFL has been developing in near silence for years now, and intends to take on EA FC 25 and eFootball 2025 in the future. For now, this weekend, from 2-4 August, it will be running its second open beta on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The first beta reached a staggering 1.3 million players, so it may well surpass that this time around. In addition, new features are now added, such as playing Match Mode in offline local mode.

"We're delighted with the enthusiastic response to our first open beta," Strikerz CEO Eugene Nashilov said in a statement. "Now, we are excited to launch another one to solidify the foundation for UFL release operations and ensure future success.

"It's gratifying to realise that we're on the same wavelength as our community. We can't wait to showcase how far we've come since the first beta with this new version of the game as we near closer to the launch."

There's no release date for UFL yet, but we do know that it will be free-to-play when it hits PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

