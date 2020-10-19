Try Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris's first chapter for free

You're watching Advertisements

Are you among those eagerly waiting to get their hands on Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, the latest RPG game in the Sword Art Online series, developed by Bandai Namco, and you haven't had a chance to try it yet? Then we have good news for you.

Players who want to be immersed in this extraordinary medieval-fantasy world, wielding huge swords and taking on mythical creatures, can now play the game's First Chapter for free, on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

At the end of the trial, players will be able to purchase the full game and keep their save data. A nice initiative for those who haven't had the opportunity to explore this game yet, released last summer.

Are you going to give this one a try?