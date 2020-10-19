English
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

Try Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris's first chapter for free

And if you decide to buy the game, you'll be able to keep your saves.

Are you among those eagerly waiting to get their hands on Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, the latest RPG game in the Sword Art Online series, developed by Bandai Namco, and you haven't had a chance to try it yet? Then we have good news for you.

Players who want to be immersed in this extraordinary medieval-fantasy world, wielding huge swords and taking on mythical creatures, can now play the game's First Chapter for free, on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

At the end of the trial, players will be able to purchase the full game and keep their save data. A nice initiative for those who haven't had the opportunity to explore this game yet, released last summer.

Are you going to give this one a try?

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

