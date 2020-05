You're watching Advertisements

Next Thursday at 6 pm BST/7 pm CEST and until June 8, you will be able to play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for free on Steam and enjoy its new 7.2 update in the process. If you enjoy the game, just know that you can also get a 50% discount if you buy it between June 4 and June 8.

This is part of operation #PlayApartTogether, so let's help the world by playing video games at home!