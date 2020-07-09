Cookies

Try out Ubisoft's Uplay+ service for free

Ubisoft is offering new and returning subscribers of its Uplay+ subscription service a free, week-long trial.

Have you been wanting to try some of Ubisoft's many phenomenal titles out before purchasing them outright or joining Ubisoft's own subscription service Uplay+? Now you can, as Ubisoft is offering a free 7-day trial of Uplay+ and the offer is available until July 27. Make sure to not forget about the trial once it's up, however, as the subscription doesn't cancel itself once the free trial is over.

Uplay+ features more than 100 games, including new releases and fancy editions of your favourite games. Check it out https://store.ubi.com/eu/uplayplus" target="_blank">here</a>.

