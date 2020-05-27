Try out the magic fairytale saga The Girl of Glass for free

Today we're going to show you a very charming point and click adventure called The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale. The game not only looks very enchanting, but it also combines some exciting elements within. On the one hand, players are set to experience the fairytale story of a young girl named Kristal (she is said to be very "fragile") who, thanks to a young man, learns more about the world. This coming-of-age story is accompanied by a narrator voice and turn-based tactical battles, similar to Ubisoft's wonderful Child of Light.

The Girl of Glass was announced by the Square Enix Collective back in 2016, but a lot has changed since then, according to developer Markus with Friends. If you want to check out this cute adventure, you can play the demo over here. The game will be released on Steam this summer 2020.