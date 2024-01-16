Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Max Payne Remake

Try out Max Payne with AI-created ray tracing in new mod

We might still be a while away from an official remake, but this mod can help break up the wait.

Remedy is currently working on remakes of the first two Max Payne games which, not surprisingly, have been described as huge projects by the developers themselves. While waiting for further signs of life, we can of course rehash the old classics a few more times, and why not add a few layers of shimmering, AI-created shadows while we're at it?

Ambitious modder Slash's Psybunker has created a demo of the first Max Payne level, Roscoe Station, in a souped-up graphical guise using Nvidia's AI tool RTX Remix - which will be released for free in a week - and it looks really, really good. If somewhat unpolished. By all means check out the video below, or why not try it yourself? Download the mod and follow the instructions här for some pitch black thumping in the New York subway.

