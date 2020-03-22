Try out Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories on PS4 and Switch

In these trying times, it is important to help other people out - even if that means staying at home and maintaining social contacts via various electronic devices first and foremost. In many ways, Disaster Report 4 is also about taking care of other people, but the in-game world is in a more dire turmoil than ours is.

To give you an inside look into the game, publisher NIS America has released a demo version of the title on Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4. The game is set to release in early April for PC as well.