news
Hitman 3

Try Hitman 3 for free

You'll be able to play the Dubai level and more without paying anything right now.

IO Interactive has made a great habit of making free "Starter Packs" for their latest Hitman games, and now it's Hitman 3's turn.

The Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack is available right now, but there's a somewhat weird caveat. Because you won't always get to play missions from this third great game with the pack. Hitman 3's opening Dubai level will only be available until April 5 because the trial will periodically grant access to other locations, Elusive Targets and other kinds of content.

Those of you who are new to the franchise can also look forward to playing Hitman 2's Nightcall mission in New Zealand for an unspecified time starting today, while the ICA Facility tutorial is the only one available permanently. An interesting decision, so I recommend you download the pack as soon as possible and see if you're one of the many who've been missing out on your new favourite franchise all these years.

Hitman 3

